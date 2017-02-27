Protesters' tampering with oil and ga...

Protesters' tampering with oil and gas operations in Colorado targeted by Republican lawmakers

The criminal penalty for tampering with oil and gas equipment would increase to a felony charge that carries up to 18 months in prison and a $100,000 fine under a measure that passed Tuesday in the Republican-led state Senate. Senate President Pro Tem Jerry Sonnenberg, the sponsor, said the legislation came in response to reports of escalating vandalism from protesters opposed to oil and gas drilling.

