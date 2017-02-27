Protesters' tampering with oil and gas operations in Colorado targeted by Republican lawmakers
The criminal penalty for tampering with oil and gas equipment would increase to a felony charge that carries up to 18 months in prison and a $100,000 fine under a measure that passed Tuesday in the Republican-led state Senate. Senate President Pro Tem Jerry Sonnenberg, the sponsor, said the legislation came in response to reports of escalating vandalism from protesters opposed to oil and gas drilling.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colorado Daily.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|tbird19482
|45,188
|Editorial: Cries of 'fake news' fall flat on sc...
|Sun
|USA Today
|1
|Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re...
|Feb 25
|EmotionalCowardsh...
|5
|church in denver
|Feb 16
|kyman
|1
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10)
|Feb 7
|joeisawesome
|1,361
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Jan '17
|toughnut to crack
|18,437
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC