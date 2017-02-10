Pet Loss, Veterinary Wellness, and the Human-Animal Bond
Numerous people who choose to share their home with a companion animal are, at one time or another, faced with the loss of their good friend . Dealing with these losses can be extremely difficult, and I was thrilled to learn that Adam Clark , an adjunct professor at the University of Denver's Graduate School of Social Work, is now writing about these issues for Psychology Today in a column called " Animal Attachment ."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Psychology Today.
