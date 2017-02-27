Oil, gas industry organizations joining Colorado AG's lawsuit against Boulder County
A drilling operation is pictured near Weld County Road 5 and Colo. 66 between Longmont and Mead on Feb. 14. The Colorado Oil and Gas Association and the American Petroleum Institute are joining Colorado Attorney General Cynthia Coffman's lawsuit seeking to end Boulder County's moratorium on oil and gas development.
