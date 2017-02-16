Obama's chief of staff joins foundation with focus on jobs
McDonough is coming to Markle as a senior principal, where he will help broaden the partnership between the foundation and other organizations, including governments and public institutions, aiming to "transform America's outdated labor market to reflect the needs of the digital economy," according to the organization. "In his role as chief of staff to the President of the United States, and during his years of work in Congress, Denis gained unparalleled insights into the profound changes the digital economy has ushered in," said ZoA Baird, Markle's president and CEO, in a statement.
