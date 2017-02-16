Northeast Colorado Women's Connection, Sterling After 5 celebrating love
Northeast Colorado Women's Connection and Sterling After are celebrating love at their next luncheon and dinner meeting, Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Delgado's Dugout. Enjoy the whimsical sounds of the flute, played by talented Alanna Singer at the NCWC luncheon and at the Sterling After 5 dinner meeting.
