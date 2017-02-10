Marijuana tax revenue hit $200 million in Colorado as sales pass $1 billion
The state of Colorado pulled in nearly $200 million in tax revenue last year thanks to its $1.3 billion in marijuana revenue. The Colorado Department of Revenue announced Thursday the state's revenue had pushed past $1 billion.
