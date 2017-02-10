Marijuana Colorado: Sales Of Legal Cannabis Reach $1 Billion
Legal marijuana is officially a $1 billion business in the U.S. Tax data recently released by the Colorado Department of Revenue indicates $1.3 billion worth of cannabis was sold through the state's marijuana dispensaries last year. In 2016, sales of recreational weed in Colorado surpassed $875 million, while medical marijuana accounted for $438 million.
