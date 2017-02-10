Marijuana Colorado: Sales Of Legal Ca...

Marijuana Colorado: Sales Of Legal Cannabis Reach $1 Billion

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

Legal marijuana is officially a $1 billion business in the U.S. Tax data recently released by the Colorado Department of Revenue indicates $1.3 billion worth of cannabis was sold through the state's marijuana dispensaries last year. In 2016, sales of recreational weed in Colorado surpassed $875 million, while medical marijuana accounted for $438 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 4 min EdmondWA 44,765
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Fri Taylor 1
Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10) Feb 7 joeisawesome 1,361
Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07) Jan 26 toughnut to crack 18,437
Amber Alert- Englewood, CO- Rebecca Dinapoli- C... Jan 26 Batvette 2
PILLS Opiods and other Pain relief Meds Jan 20 dsfsf 1
News EPA says it won't repay claims for spill that c... Jan 14 E Pee A 7
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,416 • Total comments across all topics: 278,797,373

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC