Man accused of killing Colorado transit officer reportedly self-described 'radical Muslim'

A makeshift memorial put up by Denver Police is affixed to a pole early Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, near the scene where a contract transit security officer was shot and killed late Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Denver. Sources told Fox 31 Denver that Joshua Cummings, who is accused of killing Scott Van Lanken in front of two women, describes himself as a "radical Muslim."

