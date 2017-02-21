Longmont council opposes oil, gas compensation bill

A drilling operation is pictured near Weld County Road 5 and Colo. 66 between Longmont and Mead on Feb. 14. Longmont City Council members voted 5-2 on Tuesday night to state their opposition to a proposed Colorado law that would make local governments liable for paying oil and gas mineral rights holders who lose income because of bans on local hydraulic - or "fracking" - or oil and gas moratoriums.

