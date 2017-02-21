Kressyda Ming Is Sixth Person to Die at Colorado Ski Area This Season
Kressyda Ming, a 34-year-old mother of four from New Mexico, is the sixth person to die at a Colorado ski area during the 2016-2017 season. Pitts hit a tree on Breckenridge's Alpine Alley run, not far from Peak 8's Imperial Express SuperChair, shortly after 1 p.m. on the 19th.
