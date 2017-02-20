Japanese-Americans in Denver remember...

Japanese-Americans in Denver remember incarceration of 120,000 during World War II

The annual commemoration of the 75th anniversary of President Franklin Roosevelt's signing of Executive Order 9066, drew hundreds of people to History Colorado Center Local businessman Gary Yamashita closes his eyes as he listens closely during the Day of Remembrance ceremony at the History Colorado Center on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017 in Denver. The ceremony was held to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the signing of Executive Order 9066 that led to the wartime incarceration of 120,000 people of Japanese descent across the United States.

