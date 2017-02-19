Is Colorado trying to snag Utah's gia...

Is Colorado trying to snag Utah's giant Outdoor Retailer show?

12 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

The position some Utah leaders have taken on public lands has created an opportunity for Colorado to snag the Outdoor Retailer trade show. The four-day show in Salt Lake City is the equivalent of New York Fashion Week for the energy bar crowd, and Gov. John Hickenlooper is prowling, the Salt Lake Tribune reported.

