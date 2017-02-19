Is Colorado trying to snag Utah's giant Outdoor Retailer show?
The position some Utah leaders have taken on public lands has created an opportunity for Colorado to snag the Outdoor Retailer trade show. The four-day show in Salt Lake City is the equivalent of New York Fashion Week for the energy bar crowd, and Gov. John Hickenlooper is prowling, the Salt Lake Tribune reported.
