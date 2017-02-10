Hundreds of CO Lawyers Pen Bipartisan...

Hundreds of CO Lawyers Pen Bipartisan Letter to State's Senators Urging Gorsuch Confirmation

More than 200 prominent lawyers from Colorado have written a letter to the state's senators, Cory Gardner and Michael Bennet, urging them to support Judge Neil Gorsuch for the Supreme Court. Despite holding diverse political beliefs, and acknowledging that many of them have been critical of Donald Trump's actions as president thus far, the lawyers "all agree that Judge Gorsuch is exceptionally well- qualified to join the Supreme Court."

