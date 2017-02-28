How the charities on your Colorado ta...

How the charities on your Colorado tax form used connections, money...

Denver Post

Marketed as a simple way to donate to charities each tax season, a state-sanctioned program has raised more than $7 million in five years, all thanks to a voluntary checkoff on state income tax returns. The nonprofits fortunate enough to make the list consider the program a godsend, helping the most popular causes to generate more than $150,000 with little effort.

