Holocaust survivor: 'The pain will ne...

Holocaust survivor: 'The pain will never go away'

10 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

Fanny Starr lay in a field in Auschwitz more than 70 years ago, looking at the night sky and asking God how it was she ended up there. Her mother, two of her siblings and her extended family members were gassed and burned when they arrived at Auschwitz, Poland, and her father later starved himself in Dachau, she told The Coloradoan .

