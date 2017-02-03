Guilty plea entered in Colorado pot-candy killing case
A Denver man who claimed that eating marijuana-infused candy led him to kill his wife pleaded guilty in her death on Friday. Richard Kirk, 50, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the April 2014 shooting death of Kristine Kirk under a plea deal with prosecutors, who dropped a first-degree murder charge against him.
