Grants help Colorado doctors in rural, low-income areas repay student loans
A Colorado program that helps repay the student loans of doctors who work in rural or underserved areas is gearing up for what could be its largest grant class ever. The Colorado Health Service Corps will begin accepting applications for the new grants on March 1, and Steve Holloway, who oversees the program for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, said as much as $5 million could be available to repay loans for as many as 60 physicians and other providers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fort Morgan Times.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|2 hr
|TomInElPaso
|45,145
|Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re...
|21 hr
|EmotionalCowardsh...
|5
|church in denver
|Feb 16
|kyman
|1
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10)
|Feb 7
|joeisawesome
|1,361
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Jan 26
|toughnut to crack
|18,437
|Amber Alert- Englewood, CO- Rebecca Dinapoli- C...
|Jan '17
|Batvette
|2
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC