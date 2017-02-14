Garfield chips in to mental hospital ...

Garfield chips in to mental hospital campaign

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Grand Junction Sentinel

Garfield County commissioners this week committed $50,000 toward an effort to build an expanded Grand Junction psychiatric hospital to serve western Colorado. The county's contribution comes as Mind Springs Health, the entity that plans to build the hospital, begins seeking support from area counties as part of a fundraising effort.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 2 hr Respect71 44,843
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10) Feb 7 joeisawesome 1,361
Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07) Jan 26 toughnut to crack 18,437
Amber Alert- Englewood, CO- Rebecca Dinapoli- C... Jan 26 Batvette 2
PILLS Opiods and other Pain relief Meds Jan 20 dsfsf 1
News EPA says it won't repay claims for spill that c... Jan '17 E Pee A 7
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hurricane
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,881 • Total comments across all topics: 278,903,075

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC