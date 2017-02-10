Gardner refuses town hall, Colorado resistance organizations host one instead
Speaking to a cardboard cutout of U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, Carla Castedo addresses concerns held by the Mi Familia Vota national civic engagement organization, of which she is the Colorado state director, during an "in absentia" town hall meeting directed at Gardner and held at Byers Middle School on Feb. 24, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongmontFYI.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|Truth
|45,094
|Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re...
|21 hr
|@Real Kelly
|4
|church in denver
|Feb 16
|kyman
|1
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10)
|Feb 7
|joeisawesome
|1,361
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Jan 26
|toughnut to crack
|18,437
|Amber Alert- Englewood, CO- Rebecca Dinapoli- C...
|Jan 26
|Batvette
|2
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC