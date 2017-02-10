Gardner refuses town hall, Colorado r...

Gardner refuses town hall, Colorado resistance organizations host one instead

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: LongmontFYI

Speaking to a cardboard cutout of U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, Carla Castedo addresses concerns held by the Mi Familia Vota national civic engagement organization, of which she is the Colorado state director, during an "in absentia" town hall meeting directed at Gardner and held at Byers Middle School on Feb. 24, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongmontFYI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr Truth 45,094
News Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re... 21 hr @Real Kelly 4
church in denver Feb 16 kyman 1
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10) Feb 7 joeisawesome 1,361
Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07) Jan 26 toughnut to crack 18,437
Amber Alert- Englewood, CO- Rebecca Dinapoli- C... Jan 26 Batvette 2
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,340 • Total comments across all topics: 279,136,806

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC