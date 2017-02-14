Gardner blasts Obama EPA for Gold King spill, praises Pruitt
Don't talk to Sen. Cory Gardner about Donald Trump's Environmental Protection Agency until you've made peace with how President Obama's EPA handled the Gold King Mine spill. The junior senator from Colorado, a Republican, obviously, cited the EPA-caused environmental disaster in southwest Colorado in 2015 in testimony on the nomination of Oklahoma attorney general Scott Pruitt as EPA administrator.
