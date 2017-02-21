Fossil fuel extraction fights persist...

Fossil fuel extraction fights persist around Colorado, challenging state push for harmony

14 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Extraction Oil and Gas officials talk to residents in Broomfield about a proposal to drill near homes on Feb. 21, 2017. Colorado's oil and gas conflict flared as hundreds of people packed FirstBank Center on Tuesday night hoping to kill - or at least tame - a plan to drill 139 wells from four 8-acre pads near homes in Broomfield.

