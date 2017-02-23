Former Alaska governor and 2008 Republican vice presidential

As the Conservative Political Action Conference kicked-off just outside of Washington this week, there was one name noticeably missing from the roster of speakers: Sarah Palin. Where in the world is Sarah Palin? Her political star is fading As the Conservative Political Action Conference kicked-off just outside of Washington this week, there was one name noticeably missing from the roster of speakers: Sarah Palin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ruidoso News.