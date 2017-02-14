Forget Wool - This Colorado Company Specializes in Alpaca
Caamano Inc is a Colorado-based company that specializes in blending culture and fashion by selling handcrafted alpaca and cotton clothing made in Peru. The fair-trade, family-run business began 35 years ago and now it's one of the top stores leading the market in Peruvian attire.
