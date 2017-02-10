Flu hospitalizations increase in Colorado

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 24 at 8:57AM MST expiring February 24 at 6:00PM MST in effect for: Gunnison, Hinsdale, Montrose, Ouray, San Miguel Winter Weather Advisory issued February 24 at 8:57AM MST expiring February 24 at 6:00PM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Mesa, Moffat, Rio Blanco, Routt Winter Weather Advisory issued February 24 at 8:57AM MST expiring February 24 at 6:00PM MST in effect for: Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose, Pitkin Winter Weather Advisory issued February 24 at 8:57AM MST expiring February 24 at 6:00PM MST in effect for: Moffat, Routt So far this season, 1,797 flu-related hospitalizations have been reported to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDenverChannel.