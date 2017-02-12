Floor-pounding party north of Regis U...

Floor-pounding party north of Regis University leads to collapse, broken gas line, fire

Read more: Denver Post

A packed, floor-pounding party in a north-metro condo near Regis University grew so intense that the floor collapsed and a gas line broke, leading to a fire early Sunday that burned and blackened the building. Fire battalion chief Clinton Garner confirmed the incident at 5233 Grove St. Adams County authorities received notification around 11:25 p.m. Saturday and were investigating.

