Floor-pounding party north of Regis University leads to collapse, broken gas line, fire
A packed, floor-pounding party in a north-metro condo near Regis University grew so intense that the floor collapsed and a gas line broke, leading to a fire early Sunday that burned and blackened the building. Fire battalion chief Clinton Garner confirmed the incident at 5233 Grove St. Adams County authorities received notification around 11:25 p.m. Saturday and were investigating.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|Brian_G
|44,800
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10)
|Feb 7
|joeisawesome
|1,361
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Jan 26
|toughnut to crack
|18,437
|Amber Alert- Englewood, CO- Rebecca Dinapoli- C...
|Jan 26
|Batvette
|2
|PILLS Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|Jan 20
|dsfsf
|1
|EPA says it won't repay claims for spill that c...
|Jan 14
|E Pee A
|7
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC