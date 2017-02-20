Fire danger rises along Colorado's Front Range, fueled by record heat, strong winds
Firefighters from multiple departments work to contain a grass fire that caught nearby structures on fire in Weld County on Monday. Several wildfires broke out in northeastern Colorado Monday and unseasonably warm, windy weather could spark an additional round of fires Tuesday.
