Fewer Colorado businesses testing potential employees for marijuana use

A December survey by the Mountain States Employer Council found that 7 percent of businesses over the past two years dropped the drug from pre-employment testing, while three percent removed it from all drug tests. The study also says employers actually prefer zero tolerance, but because there are so few available workers to fill open jobs, employers can't be too picky right now.

