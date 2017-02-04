Fewer Colorado businesses testing potential employees for marijuana use
A December survey by the Mountain States Employer Council found that 7 percent of businesses over the past two years dropped the drug from pre-employment testing, while three percent removed it from all drug tests. The study also says employers actually prefer zero tolerance, but because there are so few available workers to fill open jobs, employers can't be too picky right now.
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|Fri
|lides
|44,604
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Jan 26
|toughnut to crack
|18,437
|Amber Alert- Englewood, CO- Rebecca Dinapoli- C...
|Jan 26
|Batvette
|2
|PILLS Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|Jan 20
|dsfsf
|1
|Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10)
|Jan 15
|Yac_hack
|1,360
|EPA says it won't repay claims for spill that c...
|Jan 14
|E Pee A
|7
|Two Colorado Boys Missing; Amber Alert Issued S...
|Jan 10
|ann baker
|1
