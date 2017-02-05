ERA Real Estate Expands Colorado Presence with New Affiliation
ERA Real Estate has expanded its Colorado presence with the affiliation of New Age Real Estate, the company recently announced. The Centennial, Colo.-based firm, led by broker/owner Daren Roberts, will now operate as ERA New Age, serving the Greater Denver Metro Area, surrounding Front Range region and Aspen.
