EPA granting Colorado $1 million for Summitville toxic mine cleanup, one of many still not complete

Contamination of soil and water at the 1,400-acre Summitville site in Rio Grande County ranks among Colorado's worst environmental disasters The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency may be granting Colorado $1 million for further cleanup work at the Summitville Mine superfund site. EPA officials on Tuesday did not respond to requests for confirmation, but Colorado's Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner announced that $1 million has been granted for continued water-cleaning work at Summitville, south of Del Norte in southwestern Colorado.

