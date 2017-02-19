El Paso County legislators fire off I-25 letter to new Us Dot boss
Looking south toward Pikes Peak from just south of Castle Rock Monday, February 6, 2017 as traffic moves along a portion of I-25 that is currently two lanes each way. The federal government has agreed to add the I-25 widening project to its priority list of infrastructure projects.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10)
|4 min
|joeisawesome
|1,361
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|20 min
|Rosa_Winkel
|44,622
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Jan 26
|toughnut to crack
|18,437
|Amber Alert- Englewood, CO- Rebecca Dinapoli- C...
|Jan 26
|Batvette
|2
|PILLS Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|Jan 20
|dsfsf
|1
|EPA says it won't repay claims for spill that c...
|Jan 14
|E Pee A
|7
|Two Colorado Boys Missing; Amber Alert Issued S...
|Jan 10
|ann baker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC