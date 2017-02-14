EDITORIAL: Mr. Pruitt, save Colorado from the EPA
The Obama administration's EPA has taken a heavy toll on Colorado's environment. The agency filed a costly lawsuit against Colorado Springs that threatens to enrich lawyers with money the city would otherwise invest to protect the environment from the dangers of outdated stormwater infrastructure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|4 hr
|River Tam
|44,894
|church in denver
|Feb 16
|kyman
|1
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10)
|Feb 7
|joeisawesome
|1,361
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Jan 26
|toughnut to crack
|18,437
|Amber Alert- Englewood, CO- Rebecca Dinapoli- C...
|Jan 26
|Batvette
|2
|PILLS Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|Jan 20
|dsfsf
|1
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC