E-40, Modest Mouse, John Mayer and Depeche Mode top new Colorado show announcements

So who else out there remembers hyphy, that short-lived but much-loved '90s sub-genre that had Bay Area hip-hop fans ghost-riding the whip with their stunna shades on? If you were among them, you'll want to have your credit card handy this Friday morning when tickets for E-40's Denver date go on sale. The purveyor of "Tell Me When To Go" and other hyphy hit will be performing May 9 at Summit Music Hall.

