Donegal's Neil Gallagher calls time on inter-county career
Injury problems have hampered the Glenswilly man in recent seasons and today manager Rory Gallagher has confirmed that he has stepped away with a back complaint. Donegal confirmed Gallagher's decision to retire on Twitter, writing: "Rory Gallagher has today confirmed that due to injury Neil Gallagher has retired from Inter County Football".
