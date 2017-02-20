Donegal's Neil Gallagher calls time o...

Donegal's Neil Gallagher calls time on inter-county career

Injury problems have hampered the Glenswilly man in recent seasons and today manager Rory Gallagher has confirmed that he has stepped away with a back complaint. Donegal confirmed Gallagher's decision to retire on Twitter, writing: "Rory Gallagher has today confirmed that due to injury Neil Gallagher has retired from Inter County Football".

