Dixie State baseball: No. 9 Dixie State blitzed by No. 8 Colorado Mesa on Saturday, 13-2

No. 9 Dixie State could not overcome the elements, a campus-wide power outage and a hot-hitting Colorado Mesa side as the Trailblazers dropped a 13-2 decision Saturday afternoon at Bruce Hurst Field. After rain delayed the start of the game by 47 minutes, the eighth-ranked Mavericks bolted out to a quick 3-0 lead thanks to a pair of first-inning runs and one more run in the third.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.