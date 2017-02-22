Daily NewsNew master plan includes new name, uses for Colorado Crossing
The developer of what was once Colorado Crossing - at the southeast corner of Interquest and Voyager parkways in northern Colorado Springs - announced Wednesday plans for the 153-acre, mixed-use development, including a new name and a partnership with the Scott Hall Field of Dreams. Denver-Based Westside Investment Partners purchased the long-abandoned development in October for $22.1 million and now Principal Otis Moore said the company has renamed it "Victory Ridge" and is planning to finish construction on the site's three semi-completed structures - a 110,000-square-foot office building, a 14-screen movie theater and a large parking garage - in the next three to six months.
