Colorado's public accommodations debate
As 2017 legislative sessions have begun nationwide, many states are preparing to pass "bathroom bills" aimed at restricting transgender people's use of public restrooms and locker rooms to those that match their gender identity. In Colorado, the passage of Senate Bill 200 in 2008 put an end to that debate.
