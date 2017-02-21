Colorado's methane rules were guideli...

Colorado's methane rules were guideline for federal acts now under repeal | Colorado Springs Gaze...

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

Coloradans are getting in the fight over repealing newly enacted rules to reduce methane emissions from oil and natural gas wells on public lands. The rules, published in November, would require companies to capture methane they leak or vent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re... 1 hr @Real Kelly 4
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 4 hr Respect71 45,038
church in denver Feb 16 kyman 1
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10) Feb 7 joeisawesome 1,361
Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07) Jan 26 toughnut to crack 18,437
Amber Alert- Englewood, CO- Rebecca Dinapoli- C... Jan 26 Batvette 2
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,812 • Total comments across all topics: 279,117,166

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC