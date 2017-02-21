Colorado's methane rules were guideline for federal acts now under repeal | Colorado Springs Gaze...
Coloradans are getting in the fight over repealing newly enacted rules to reduce methane emissions from oil and natural gas wells on public lands. The rules, published in November, would require companies to capture methane they leak or vent.
