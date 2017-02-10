Colorado's Legal Weed Industry Rakes ...

Colorado's Legal Weed Industry Rakes In $1 Billion

The marijuana industry in Colorado sold a record amount of weed in 2016, eclipsing $1 billion in sales for the first time, but state vendors fear Attorney General Jeff Sessions will threaten the young market. The Colorado Department of Revenue revealed Thursday marijuana dispensaries throughout the state sold roughly $1.3 billion worth of medical and recreational pot last year.

