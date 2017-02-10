Colorado's Legal Weed Industry Rakes In $1 Billion
The marijuana industry in Colorado sold a record amount of weed in 2016, eclipsing $1 billion in sales for the first time, but state vendors fear Attorney General Jeff Sessions will threaten the young market. The Colorado Department of Revenue revealed Thursday marijuana dispensaries throughout the state sold roughly $1.3 billion worth of medical and recreational pot last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|7 hr
|tbird19482
|44,700
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|15 hr
|Taylor
|1
|Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10)
|Feb 7
|joeisawesome
|1,361
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Jan 26
|toughnut to crack
|18,437
|Amber Alert- Englewood, CO- Rebecca Dinapoli- C...
|Jan 26
|Batvette
|2
|PILLS Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|Jan 20
|dsfsf
|1
|EPA says it won't repay claims for spill that c...
|Jan 14
|E Pee A
|7
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC