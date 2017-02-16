Colorado's 834 million dead trees threaten to worsen fires
Foresters say the number of standing dead trees in Colorado is increasing steadily,... DENVER - Colorado's beetle-infested forests are peppered with an estimated 834 million standing dead trees that threaten to worsen wildfires and degrade vital water supplies that flow from mountains, officials said Wednesday. Roughly one in every 14 standing trees in the state's forests is dead, with the total up 30 percent in seven years, the State Forest Service said in its annual report on forest health.
