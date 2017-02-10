Colorado wind gusts spread wildfires,...

Colorado wind gusts spread wildfires, tip over big trucks on Friday

Winds in Colorado gusting over 70 mph on Friday helped spread wildfires, tipped over large trucks and broke weather records. One gust of 101 mph was reported at a mountain pass.

