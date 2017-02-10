Colorado treasurer takes aim at changes to PERA
Colorado Treasurer Walker Stapleton is on a one-man mission to reform the state's largest public employee retirement system. The Republican, who is expected to run for governor next year, has gotten three bills introduced into the Colorado Legislature that would change the way the Colorado Public Employees' Retirement System operates.
