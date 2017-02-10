Colorado town getting marijuana shop with drive-up window
The western Colorado town of Parachute is getting a drive-through marijuana shop, believed to be the first in the state. "As far as I can tell, we are not aware of this business model ever coming up before," said Robert Goulding, spokesman for the state Marijuana Enforcement Division.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|2 hr
|Truth
|45,135
|Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re...
|10 hr
|EmotionalCowardsh...
|5
|church in denver
|Feb 16
|kyman
|1
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10)
|Feb 7
|joeisawesome
|1,361
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Jan 26
|toughnut to crack
|18,437
|Amber Alert- Englewood, CO- Rebecca Dinapoli- C...
|Jan 26
|Batvette
|2
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC