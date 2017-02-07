Colorado Supreme Court decision could...

Colorado Supreme Court decision could make it tougher for cops to testify

Read more: Denver Post

The Colorado Supreme Court ruled that trial witnesses including police officers who have interpreted blood evidence in thousands of criminal cases can't testify as "lay" witnesses and must first be qualified as an expert before they can testify about certain evidence at trial. That's a much higher standard than officers currently face and could make it more difficult for them to help prosecutors prove their cases.

