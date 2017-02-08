Colorado State Football: Kevin Davis,...

Colorado State Football: Kevin Davis, Hayden Hunt Invited to NFL Combine

Linebacker Kevin Davis and Punter Hayden Hunt will both represent the Colorado State Rams at the NFL Scouting Combine. This will be the fourth straight year the Rams have sent an NFL prospect to the combine.

