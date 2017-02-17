Colorado Springs-based NASA study cou...

Colorado Springs-based NASA study could change how world measures snow

A Navy plane making frequent flights over Colorado's western mountains is part of a big NASA push to build a satellite that can measure the moisture in snowpack. In addition to the plane, the space agency is working with more than 100 scientists and technicians on the ground to see if sensors aboard the Lockheed P-3 Orion can reliably determine the depth of snow blanketing the Rockies this winter and how much water that snow contains.

