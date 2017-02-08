Colorado Senate Republicans Kill "Saf...

Colorado Senate Republicans Kill "Safety Stop" Bill

Read more: StreetsBlog.org

Republicans at a Senate Transportation Committee hearing blocked the "Safety Stop" bill from moving forward Tuesday in a 3-2 vote on party lines. The bill, modeled after a longstanding law in Idaho, would have let people on bikes treat stop signs as yields and red lights as stop signs.

