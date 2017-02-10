Colorado Sees Shocking Increase in E-Cigarette Explosions
A recent investigation by Denver7 has shown that there has been an alarming spike in the number of incidents in the state of Colorado involving e-cigarette explosions. Denver7 combed through public records, court filings, Internet reports and fire response records to track these incidents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Personal Injury News.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|8 min
|Respect71
|44,783
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10)
|Feb 7
|joeisawesome
|1,361
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Jan 26
|toughnut to crack
|18,437
|Amber Alert- Englewood, CO- Rebecca Dinapoli- C...
|Jan 26
|Batvette
|2
|PILLS Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|Jan 20
|dsfsf
|1
|EPA says it won't repay claims for spill that c...
|Jan 14
|E Pee A
|7
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC