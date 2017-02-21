COLORADO - Ride the Rockies grant will favor cycling nonprofits
The statewide bicycle event Ride the Rockies is rolling through Ridgway this summer, but it's bringing more than just cycling action and economic opportunity to its host communities. Each year, Ride the Rockies donates $5,000 to a nonprofit organization in each of its seven host communities.
