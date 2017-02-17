Colorado Proposal Would Allow Marijua...

Colorado Proposal Would Allow Marijuana Delivery

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Denver Westword

If the measure passes, dispensaries could apply for a delivery endorsement, and then have an employee or approved contractor drive recreational or medical cannabis, or cannabis products, right to your door. The daily purchase limits would still apply, so a single household could not receive more than one ounce of recreational flower or two ounces of medical a day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 2 hr Respect71 44,910
church in denver Feb 16 kyman 1
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10) Feb 7 joeisawesome 1,361
Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07) Jan 26 toughnut to crack 18,437
Amber Alert- Englewood, CO- Rebecca Dinapoli- C... Jan 26 Batvette 2
PILLS Opiods and other Pain relief Meds Jan 20 dsfsf 1
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,382 • Total comments across all topics: 279,023,455

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC