Colorado lawmakers should bring public records into the 21st century
For half a century, public records laws have been indispensable tools for disproving "alternative facts" and getting to the truth about government spending, activities and decision making. But in our state, the Colorado Open Records Act is showing its age, especially regarding access to the myriad records maintained in spreadsheets and databases by state agencies, cities, counties and other taxpayer-funded entities covered by the law.
Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|Feb 3
|lides
|44,604
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Jan 26
|toughnut to crack
|18,437
|Amber Alert- Englewood, CO- Rebecca Dinapoli- C...
|Jan 26
|Batvette
|2
|PILLS Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|Jan 20
|dsfsf
|1
|Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10)
|Jan 15
|Yac_hack
|1,360
|EPA says it won't repay claims for spill that c...
|Jan 14
|E Pee A
|7
|Two Colorado Boys Missing; Amber Alert Issued S...
|Jan 10
|ann baker
|1
